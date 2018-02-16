<p>The Walkerton Capitals Peewee LL team played in the annual South Bruce Minor Hockey Association tournament on Saturday, January 27th. In its first game of the day the Capitals defeated the Lucknow Sepoys by a score of 9-0. In the semi-final game that afternoon they defeated the Blyth-Brussels Crusaders by a score of 3-0. In the championship game the boys would defeat the Goderich Sailors 4-1 to win the championship. It was a great team effort by everyone. The team which currently sits near the top of the Northern Division of the OMHA will play a few more league games before the start of the playoffs in February. </p>