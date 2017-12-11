<p>Seven tables of crokinole players competed on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Scone Schoolhouse. After 10 games of play, topping the score for the men was Peter Carter with 65 points. Neil Cook and Bill Harris tied for second with 55, and Al Carter came third with 53. Neil topped the twenties with 43, Carman Hodgkinson was second with 35 and Al was in third with 34 twenties. On the ladies side, Lola VanDer Heide had top score with 51 points, Maxine Whitmore and Jo-Ann Carter tied for second with 48, and third place was also a tie between Donna Caughy and Ginnette Brady with 41 points. Lola also dominated the twenties with 33, Jo-Ann had 28 and Maxine had 22. Lucky prize winners were Eileen Bell, Evelyn Hodgkinson, Vera Gutzke, Doreen Sulkye and Peter Carter. Clare Kuepfer thanked everyone who participated and assisted with the Scone/Owen Sound tournament on Saturday, Nov. 25, with 53 players attending. Those receiving prizes included Clare Kuepfer for his second place finish in the B pool on the competitive side. In recreation play, Len and Francis Zettler came fourth, Peter Carter and Bill Harris placed third, Neil and Carol Cook placed second, and Al Carter and Jo-Ann Carter finished first. We were reminded that Wednesday, Dec. 6, is our next evening of crokinole followed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, with our Christmas pot luck beginning at 6 p.m. to end the 2017 crokinole season at Scone.</p>