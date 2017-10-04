<p>EXETER – On Sept. 28, South Huron District High School students and staff participated in their annual Terry Fox Run. All the participants were encouraged to raise funds that would be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation. The school set a goal to raise $3,000 that would be donated to the foundation. Principal Jana Bayer-Smith, Paul Colbourne and Deb Oke say they will run to the school from Lucan if the $3,000 is raised. The run took students from the school, through MacNaughton Trail and back to the SHDHS schoolyard for a total of three kilometres. Students who are on the cross country team ran farther as they took an extended route that saw them run an extra two kilometres. Unfortunately the school has only raised $1,800 thus far, but is still accepting donations at<a href="http:// www.terryfox.org" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> www.terryfox.org</a> as they intend to reach their goal. </p>