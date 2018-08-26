<p>KITCHENER — Dave Wastle is chatty while steering the golf cart around the course, but he's quiet and focused on the green with a golf club in hand.</p><p>Wastle is a participant in a new City of Kitchener pilot project called Golf Fore Life, a golfing program designed for people with dementia. Each golfer is paired with a caddie who provides one-on-one support. </p><p>"It's more personalized to each golfer's needs, and they've really formed some great friendships," said Bethany Pearce, supervisor for the city's older adult services. </p><p>The free program kicked off in June — thanks to a provincial grant and support from Kitchener Golf — with a training session to give a boost to the skills and confidence of the participants. </p><p>Between six and eight golfers, most in the early stages of dementia, meet at the city-owned Rockway Golf Course on Tuesdays and Doon Valley on Thursdays.</p><p>Some days they get through nine holes, some days less. Keeping score isn't a big priority. </p><p>"It's just really to get out," said Pearce, adding that the program also provides respite time for caregivers.</p><p>The caddies, either staff or volunteers, will offer encouragement or prompts, such as which club to use, to the golfers. </p><p>"They're very independent," Pearce said. "We're just here if they need that support."</p><p>Wastle, 65, said the program provides great incentive to get out, rather than just stay at home. He was diagnosed with early-onset dementia, and that strains both his memory and energy. </p><p>Wastle makes sure he stays physically and mentally active, and golf is good for both. </p><p>"It takes a lot of concentration for me," he said.</p><p>Rick Martin is thankful his father Lloyd Martin, 89, can play the game he loves again. </p><p>"He had pretty much given up on golf, and now I can see he's regained his confidence," said Martin, whose father played golf for 60-plus years</p><p>But it was one of many things he had to give up when he developed dementia.</p><p>"He still wanted to play, but he was too slow and he got lost," Martin said.</p><p>The program offers the support his father needs, while being a fun experience with no expectations. </p><p>"He looks forward to this," said Martin. "I've been really impressed with it so far. It's a great concept."</p><p>The pilot project will be evaluated by the University of Waterloo.</p><p>Staff at the courses received customer service training specific to dementia, to ensure the golfers have a good experience from start to finish.</p><p>"This program has really been able to break down those assumptions and barriers," Pearce said.</p><i><p>jweidner@therecord.com</p><p>Twitter: @WeidnerRecord</p></i>