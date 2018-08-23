<p>WELLESLEY — A 19-year-old Listowel man faces a charge of careless driving after the car he was driving hit a flatbed trailer parked on Boomer Line and struck a man on top of the trailer.</p><p>Lawrence Horst Brubacher, 24, of Wallenstein, the man on the trailer, died at the scene on March 13.</p><p>Police were called to Boomer Line near St. Clements at about 8 a.m. when the car travelling eastbound on Boomer Line struck the trailer's ramp and became airborne.</p><p>The car struck the man and then flipped and landed overtop of the pickup truck, crashing on the gravel road more than 30 feet away and striking a hydro pole.</p><p>The driver of the car was not injured.</p><p>Horst Brubacher was working when the crash occurred.</p><p>The Listowel man appears in court on Sept. 10.</p>