<p>Southern Ontario is under a severe thunderstorm watch. </p><p>Environment Canada issued the alert mid-afternoon Thursday in the advance of a cold front that is expected to sweep through late afternoon and early evening.</p><p>The agency describes that the watch is over a large area but notes that the severe thunderstorm risk "will be very isolated."</p>