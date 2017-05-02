<span style="color: #000000;">NORTH HURON - Wingham Police are investigating two incidents that occurred at the Wingham Museum overnight. At 2:45 a.m. on May 2, 2017, police and fire were dispatched to the front of the Wingham Museum regarding a garbage fire that had been lit on the street in front of the building. The second incident involved someone spraying a substance on the Alice Munro Garden entrance door. Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Wingham Police or Crime Stoppers.</span>