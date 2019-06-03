<p>The June 2 Grey Bruce Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada was a huge success. On a cool dry morning 130 participants including 32 children completed the five kilometre walk. Initial numbers indicate that more than $43,000 was raised for the cause. The Neustadt and District Lions Club donated $500 and ran the charity BBQ. The local Gutsy Walk committee is already excited to plan the 2020 event, hoping to make it even better. Online donations are accepted until early July. Gutsywalk.ca to learn more. </p>