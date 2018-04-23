<p>WALKERTON, ON—The students of Ms. Loucks 4/5 class at WDCS have teamed up with For The Health of It to help spread this year's Earth Week message - an urgent call to action to help end plastic pollution. Plastic is threatening our planet's survival and to help spread this important message the students have painted paper bags encouraging us to give up plastic and help protect the fragile sea life. Bags will be on display and available for a donation of $1 at For The Health of It during Earth Week. Donations will be matched by For The Health of It and presented to Trees Canada.</p>