<p>Gwendolyn Marie (nee Symes) Mann passed away after a short battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at LHSC Victoria Hospital, London in her 75th year. Born on July 16, 1943 in St. Catharines, ON, the daughter of the late Marie Magdalena Forsyth Mann McQuillan and the late Arnold (Barney) Rudolf Mann. She was the granddaughter of the late John A. and Mary (Ruetz) Forsyth of Riversdale, ON. Loving mother of Lorene “Lori” Gwendolyn (Symes) Graham and the late Robert “Bob” Graham of London. Cherished grandmother to Darren Graham and his wife Cassandra of London. Cherished great-grandmother to Alecia Lorraine Gwendolyn Graham and Brianna Lynn Denise Graham of London. She also leaves behind her siblings Judy Mann Lackey of Castlegar, BC, and Christine McQuillan of Mildmay, ON, Raymond McQuillan of Swan Hills, AB, the late Richard Mann of London, ON and sister-in-law Shirley Mann of London, ON. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2001 Dundas St. E., London, ON on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gwendolyn’s memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. </p>