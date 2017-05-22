<p>"Just watch me!" Perhaps the most famous quote ever attributed to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau can be traced to the October Crisis of 1970. It happened when the FLQ (Front de liberation du Quebec) kidnapped British diplomat James Cross and Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Laporte, who was subsequently murdered. Trudeau then invoked the never-before-imposed War Measures Act, which limited civil liberties. The police arrested and detained 497 people, all but 62 of whom were released without charges. It is believed federal imposition of the War Measures Act helped push support for independence in Quebec.</p>