<p>The Great Crash of October 1929 resulted when panic struck Wall Street, Toronto and Montreal resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenues for investors and businesses in wild stock sell-offs. It was followed in 1930 and beyond by the Great Depression as companies laid off thousands of workers and many shut down. Unemployment rose to a record 25 per cent and, in a time when there was no social safety net, people struggled to make ends meet. Only the outbreak of war in 1939-40 and the need for war supplies brought employment and industry back.</p>