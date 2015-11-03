185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120
Peggy Haasnoot | Classifieds/Circulation/Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
1A Spring St.
Erin, Ontario
N0B 1T0
Phone: 519-833-9603
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319
Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager
Robyn Wilkinson | Regional Managing Digital Editor | 905-857-3433 Ext. 33
Mary Jo Vanderlinden | Advertising & Circulation
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: (519) 291-1660 | Fax: (519) 291-3771
Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Advertising Deadlines: Friday at 5:00 the week prior to publication.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Chris Vernon | Regional Editor | 519-941-1350 ext. 240
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Dan McNee | Sports |519-291-1660 ext. 111
Andrew Smith | Editorial | 519-291-1660 ext. 110
Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105
Nick Seiler | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 115
Leah Tartavel | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 104
Marie McKertcher | Production Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 107
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-343-2440 | Fax: 519-343-2267
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548
Office Hours: Mount Forest Confederate is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Marie McKertcher | Production | 519-291-1660 ext. 107
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office and Word Classifieds | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120
P.O. Box 190
10 Victoria St. N.
Walkerton, Ontario
N0G 2V0
Phone: 519-881-1600 | Fax: 519-881-0276
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319
Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager
Jonathan Zettel | Editor | 519-881-1600
Angie Bennett | Advertising Sales | 519-881-1600
Cathy Spitzig | Circulation | 519-881-1600
P.O. Box 390
Wingham, Ontario
N0G 2W0
Phone: 519-357-2320 | Fax: 519-357-2900
Office Hours: The Wingham Advance Times is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager
Kelsey Bent | Reporter
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120
Peggy Haasnoot | Classifieds/Circulation/Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
1A Spring St.
Erin, Ontario
N0B 1T0
Phone: 519-833-9603
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319
Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager
Robyn Wilkinson | Regional Managing Digital Editor | 905-857-3433 Ext. 33
Mary Jo Vanderlinden | Advertising & Circulation
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: (519) 291-1660 | Fax: (519) 291-3771
Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Advertising Deadlines: Friday at 5:00 the week prior to publication.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Chris Vernon | Regional Editor | 519-941-1350 ext. 240
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Dan McNee | Sports |519-291-1660 ext. 111
Andrew Smith | Editorial | 519-291-1660 ext. 110
Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105
Nick Seiler | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 115
Leah Tartavel | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 104
Marie McKertcher | Production Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 107
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-343-2440 | Fax: 519-343-2267
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548
Office Hours: Mount Forest Confederate is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Marie McKertcher | Production | 519-291-1660 ext. 107
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office and Word Classifieds | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120
P.O. Box 190
10 Victoria St. N.
Walkerton, Ontario
N0G 2V0
Phone: 519-881-1600 | Fax: 519-881-0276
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319
Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager
Jonathan Zettel | Editor | 519-881-1600
Angie Bennett | Advertising Sales | 519-881-1600
Cathy Spitzig | Circulation | 519-881-1600
P.O. Box 390
Wingham, Ontario
N0G 2W0
Phone: 519-357-2320 | Fax: 519-357-2900
Office Hours: The Wingham Advance Times is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager
Kelsey Bent | Reporter
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120
Peggy Haasnoot | Classifieds/Circulation/Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
1A Spring St.
Erin, Ontario
N0B 1T0
Phone: 519-833-9603
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319
Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager
Robyn Wilkinson | Regional Managing Digital Editor | 905-857-3433 Ext. 33
Mary Jo Vanderlinden | Advertising & Circulation
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: (519) 291-1660 | Fax: (519) 291-3771
Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Advertising Deadlines: Friday at 5:00 the week prior to publication.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Chris Vernon | Regional Editor | 519-941-1350 ext. 240
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Dan McNee | Sports |519-291-1660 ext. 111
Andrew Smith | Editorial | 519-291-1660 ext. 110
Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105
Nick Seiler | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 115
Leah Tartavel | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 104
Marie McKertcher | Production Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 107
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-343-2440 | Fax: 519-343-2267
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8
Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548
Office Hours: Mount Forest Confederate is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103
Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118
Marie McKertcher | Production | 519-291-1660 ext. 107
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office and Word Classifieds | 519-291-1660 ext. 101
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120
P.O. Box 190
10 Victoria St. N.
Walkerton, Ontario
N0G 2V0
Phone: 519-881-1600 | Fax: 519-881-0276
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319
Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager
Jonathan Zettel | Editor | 519-881-1600
Angie Bennett | Advertising Sales | 519-881-1600
Cathy Spitzig | Circulation | 519-881-1600
P.O. Box 390
Wingham, Ontario
N0G 2W0
Phone: 519-357-2320 | Fax: 519-357-2900
Office Hours: The Wingham Advance Times is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Kelly Montague | Publisher
Bill Huether | General Manager
Kelsey Bent | Reporter
Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office
Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative