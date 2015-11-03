 
 

Arthur Enterprise News

185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8

Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Bill Huether | General Manager

Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118

Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120

Peggy Haasnoot | Classifieds/Circulation/Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101

 
Back to top

Erin Advocate

1A Spring St.
Erin, Ontario
N0B 1T0

Phone: 519-833-9603

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319

Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager

Robyn Wilkinson | Regional Managing Digital Editor | 905-857-3433 Ext. 33

Mary Jo Vanderlinden | Advertising & Circulation

 
Back to top
 

Listowel Banner & Independent Plus

185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8

Phone: (519) 291-1660 | Fax: (519) 291-3771

Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Advertising Deadlines: Friday at 5:00 the week prior to publication.

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103

Chris Vernon | Regional Editor | 519-941-1350 ext. 240

Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118

Dan McNee | Sports |519-291-1660 ext. 111

Andrew Smith | Editorial | 519-291-1660 ext. 110

Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105

Nick Seiler | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 115

Leah Tartavel | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 104

Marie McKertcher | Production Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 107

Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office | 519-291-1660 ext. 101

 
Back to top

The Minto Express

185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8

Phone: 519-343-2440 | Fax: 519-343-2267

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103

Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118

Charlene Knox | Advertising | 519-291-1660 ext. 105

 
Back to top

Mount Forest Confederate

185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, Ontario N4W 1K8

Phone: 519-323-1550 | Fax: 519-323-4548

Office Hours: Mount Forest Confederate is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Bill Huether | General Manager | 519-291-1660 ext. 103

Mike Wilson | Editor | 519-291-1660 ext. 118

Marie McKertcher | Production | 519-291-1660 ext. 107

Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office and Word Classifieds | 519-291-1660 ext. 101

Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative | 519-291-1660 ext. 120

 
Back to top

Walkerton Herald-Times

P.O. Box 190
10 Victoria St. N.
Walkerton, Ontario
N0G 2V0

Phone: 519-881-1600 | Fax: 519-881-0276

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Nelson Parreira | Regional General Manager | 226-919-6319

Cindi Campbell | Regional Advertising Manager

Jonathan Zettel | Editor | 519-881-1600

Angie Bennett | Advertising Sales | 519-881-1600

Cathy Spitzig | Circulation | 519-881-1600

 
Back to top

Wingham Advance Times

P.O. Box 390
Wingham, Ontario
N0G 2W0

Phone: 519-357-2320 | Fax: 519-357-2900

Office Hours: The Wingham Advance Times is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kelly Montague | Publisher

Bill Huether | General Manager

Kelsey Bent | Reporter

Peggy Haasnoot | Front Office

Sandy Woodcock | Sales Representative

 
Back to top
 
 

