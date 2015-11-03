 
Newspaper and Flyer Delivery
For any newspaper or circulation issues please click here
 
 

SouthWesternOntario.ca

Arthur Enterprise News
P.O. Box 130
277 Main St. S.
Mount Forest, ON N0G 2L0
 
Erin Advocate
1A Spring St.
Erin, ON N0B 1T0
 
Listowel Banner
185 Wallace Ave. N.
Listowel, ON N4W 1K8
 
Minto Express
P.O. Box 757
171 William St.
Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0
 
Mount Forest Confederate
P.O. Box 130277
Main St. S.
Mount Forest, ON N0G 2L0
 
Walkerton Herald-Times
P.O. Box 19010
Victoria St. N.
Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
 
Wingham Advance Times
P.O. Box 390
Wingham, ON N0G 2W00
 
Back to top

Newspaper & Online Advertising

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Cindi Campbell
519 941 1350 ext 223
ccampbell@metroland.com
 
Listowel
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Minto
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Angie Bennett
519-881-1600
abennett@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 
Back to top

Flyer Sales

We can target your local customers (households) and take care of your flyer design and printing

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Mary Jo Vanderlinden
519 833 9603
mvanderlinden@erinadvocate.com
 
Listowel
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Minto
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Angie Bennett
519-881-1600
abennett@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 
Back to top

Real Estate Listings

(Realtors only – see Classified for private listings)

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Mary Jo Vanderlinden
519-833-9603
mvanderlinden@erinadvocate.com
 
Listowel
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Minto
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Angie Bennett
519-881-1600
abennett@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 
Back to top

Classified Listings

Employment, Obituary Notices, Announcements, Legal Notices, Rentals, Home Improvement/ Services, Garage Sales/ Merchandise, Private Home Sales, Pets and more!

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
1-800-263-6480
Fax 1-866-299-1499
classifieds@metroland.com
 
Listowel
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Minto
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Angie Bennett
519-881-1600
abennett@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 
Back to top

Magazines and Specialty Products

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Mary Jo Vanderlinden
519-833-9603
mvanderlinden@erinadvocate.com
 
Listowel
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Minto
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Angie Bennett
519-881-1600
abennett@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 
Back to top

Consumer Shows

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Mary Jo Vanderlinden
519-833-9603
mvanderlinden@erinadvocate.com
 
Listowel
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Minto
Bill Huether
519-291-1660 ext. 103
bhuether@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Angie Bennett
519-881-1600
abennett@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 
Back to top

News, Events and Letters

Community Events

Tell us about your community events and we'll tell the community. Submit your event listing anytime by logging in or creating an account at our community site and completing the event submission form.

Arthur
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Erin
Robyn Wilkinson
905-857-3433 Ext. 33
rwilkinson@metroland.com
 
Listowel
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Minto
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
April Wells
519-881-1600
awells@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Sandy Woodcock
519-357-2320
swoodcock@wingham.com
 

News Tips

Do you have a news tip? Or photos for us to consider for publication? There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users.

Arthur
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Erin
Robyn Wilkinson
905-857-3433 Ext. 33
rwilkinson@metroland.com
 
Listowel
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Minto
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Mount Forest
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Walkerton
Jonathon Zettel
519-881-1600
jzettel@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Kelsey Bent
519-357-2320
kelsey.bent@metroland.com
 

Letters to the Editor

There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users to submit your letter.

Arthur
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Erin
Robyn Wilkinson
905-857-3433 Ext. 33
rwilkinson@metroland.com
 
Listowel
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Minto
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Mount Forest
Mike Wilson
519-291-1660 ext. 118
mwilson@mountforest.com
 
Walkerton
Jonathon Zettel
519-881-1600
jzettel@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Kelsey Bent
519-357-2320
kelsey.bent@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Newspaper and Flyer Delivery

Do you have an inquiry about the delivery of your paper or need to let us know about a vacation stop?

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Mary Jo Vanderlinden
519-833-9603
mvanderlinden@erinadvocate.com
 
Listowel
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Minto
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Cathy Spitzig
519-881-1600
cspitzig@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 

Are you interested in learning about becoming a Carrier (youth or adult)?

Arthur
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Erin
Mary Jo Vanderlinden
519-833-9603
mvanderlinden@erinadvocate.com
 
Listowel
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Minto
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Mount Forest
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Walkerton
Cathy Spitzig
519-881-1600
cspitzig@walkerton.com
 
Wingham
Peggy Haasnoot
519-291-1660 ext. 101
phaasnoot@northperth.com
 
Back to top
 
