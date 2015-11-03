Welcome to SouthWesternOntario.ca, a community website of Metroland West Media, a division of Metroland Media Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Torstar Corporation.

Arthur Enterprise News

The Arthur Enterprise News is an award winning subscription-based community newspaper serving the village of Arthur, the Township of Maple and surrounding area, filled with local news, sports and photographs. It was established in 1862.

Erin Advocate

The Advocate is a paid-circulation weekly newspaper serving the villages and rural communities of Erin and Hillsburgh.

Exeter Times-Advocate

The Times-Advocate is a weekly, paid-circulation newspaper serving Huron, Middlesex and Lambton counties. It was established in 1873.

Listowel Banner and Plus

The Banner is a weekly, paid-circulation newspaper serving northern Perth, Huron and Wellington counties. It was established in 1866. The Independent Plus is a weekly, total-market-product serving northern Perth, Huron and Wellington counties. It was established in 1989.

Minto Express

The Express is a weekly, paid-circulation newspaper serving northern Wellington and Perth counties. It was established in 2000 with the amalgamation of the Palmerston Observer and the Harriston Review.

Mount Forest Confederate

The Confederate is an award winning subscription-based community newspaper serving the town of Mount Forest, and the Townships of Wellington North, Southgate and West Grey. It was founded at Confederation, thus the name The Confederate.

Walkerton Herald Times

The Herald-Times is a weekly, paid-circulation newspaper serving southern Bruce County. It was established in 1861.

Wingham Advance Times

The Advance-Times is a weekly, paid-circulation newspaper serving northern Huron and southern Bruce counties. It was established in 1871.